Donald Jesse White, 71, of Turbotville, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.
He was born Feb. 26, 1950, in Watertown, N.Y., the son of the late Beula Shirley White and the late Jesse Ellis White of Pulaski, N.Y. He was the husband of Kathy Marie White (née Sweigard). They shared 40 years of marriage together.
He attended Pulaski Academy and graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Agricultural Engineering. He was employed by Deere and Company (John Deere) for nearly 30 years as a territory service manager for the Syracuse, N.Y., and Columbus, Ohio, branches. Later he worked at Deere as a dealer technical assistance advisor in Moline, Illinois. After retirement, he worked part-time for 12 years at Valley Ag & Turf, a John Deere dealer in Watsontown, supporting various roles.
He was an avid tractor enthusiast and belonged to several local tractor clubs. His hobbies included gardening, snowmobiling, and camping. He will be remembered as a loving husband and caring father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Pamela Miller (Jason) of Watsontown, and Eric White (Jennifer) of Sterling, Va.; sister, Jean W. Rautio (James) of Phoenix, N.Y.; grandchildren, Trenton Miller and Emilie Miller of Watsontown; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at The Word of Life Chapel, 27 Fellowship Dr., Halifax.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either The Gatehouse, 1100 Grampion Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, or Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com