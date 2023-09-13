Donald L. Auman, 85, of Middleburg, entered into eternal rest at his home, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Don was born June 8, 1938, in Sunbury, to the late James R. and Katherine E. (Kohl) Auman.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Gloria Auman, Bettina Tucker and Joanne Hendricks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Doris (Kline) Auman, of Middleburg; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Erin Auman, of New Berlin; and his grandchildren, whom he adored, Atlee and Oliver. Also, siblings, Dolores Shaffer, of Mount Pleasant Mills, Jim and Connie Auman, of Sunbury, Ruby and Jim Baney, of Mount Pleasant Mills, Bill and Sue Auman, of Shamokin; as well as his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Debra Reidinger, of McClure, and many nieces and nephews.
Donald graduated from Northumberland High School in 1956. He worked several jobs before choosing his career. He worked part time at The Custard Cup in Shamokin Dam, Furman’s Cannery in Northumberland and started work at Chef Boyardee in Milton before entering the armed services in 1959. Don proudly served his country as specialist 4th class in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. During his service he was part of the military police stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After returning home he went back to work at Chef Boyardee before applying to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
While waiting for word from the PSP, Don began work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, Connecticut, training to be a machinist. He was in Connecticut training when a letter arrived to his family’s home in Pennsylvania. Enclosed was an invitation to appear at the State Police Academy in Hershey, Pa. to begin his training to become a State Police Officer. Don found himself at a crossroads. When faced with the decision to either stay in Connecticut and complete his training to become a machinist or go back to Pennsylvania and train at the police academy, Don did what anyone would do… he flipped a coin. The flip that decided his future took him down a path that would lead him to serve his community for 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police. It also pointed him toward meeting Doris and they began building a life together, when they married on Nov. 22, 1975. While with PSP he was a criminal investigator and he served as the state police fire marshal. After retiring from the state police he was invited to work security with the US Marshals Service in the Federal Court House. He worked in Harrisburg for 1 1/2 years before being transferred to Williamsport for the remainder of his second career. He worked for the federal government for 21 years before taking his final well earned retirement.
Donald was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove where he was once a member of the church council and an adult Sunday school teacher. He held memberships with: Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25, 82D Airborne Division Association, Fraternal Order of Police, NRA, and the Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania.
Don loved his family, especially when it came to being Pop Pop to his grandchildren. He enjoyed family vacations in the motor home, riding motorcycle, reading and tinkering in his fix-it shop.
Donald’s family is grateful for the loving care provided by Station A and the physical therapy department at The Manor at Penn Village as well as Residential Home Health and personal care providers.
Don never liked being the center of attention and it is at his request that there will not be any services held. His family would like to honor those wishes as he has now entered, as he called it, the “big sleep.”
Since there will not be any services, donations in Don’s memory can be made to an organization meaningful to the family, ThinkBIG. Donations can be made online by visiting www.thinkbigpa.org or by mailing a check made payable to “ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund” to ThinkBIG, 530 Montour Blvd., Suite B, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.