Donald L. "Donnie" Bohner, 72, of Herndon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 29, 1949, in Danville, a son of Martha P. Bohner and the late Ralph W. Bohner.
Donald was employed as a bricklayer for many years until his retirement.
He was a member of the Erdman Sportsman's Association, Herndon Fire House and the Dalmatia Fire House.
Donald is survived by two sons, Donn Bohner and Jason Bohner; two granddaughters, Autumn and Kayla Bohner; grandson, Dillon Bohner; brother, Scott (Natasha) Bohner; sister, Rosanne (Ronald) Klinger.
Private services will be held at a later date.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Donald, visit www.reedfh.com.