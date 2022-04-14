Donald L. Dershem, 86, of Furnace Road, New Columbia, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Born in Lewisburg on Nov. 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Simon P. Sr. and Grace P. (Michaels) Dershem. He was married in 1957 to the late Geraldine (Thomas) Dershem who preceded him in death in 2010.
Donald went to school in New Columbia, and he owned Dershem’s Mobil station in White Deer. He also worked at Northrup Grumman in Williamsport and at the Milton Shoe Factory. He enjoyed CB radios and working on cars. Donald loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by a granddaughter, Glenda (Heimbach) Richards of New Columbia; a grandson, Norman Gundrum Jr. of Montandon; a brother, James Dershem of Milton; and a great-granddaughter, Chastity-Marie Heimbach of New Columbia.
Donald was preceded in death by two daughters, Cindy L. (Thomas) Bennett and Tina M. (Dershem) Heimbach; six brothers and nine sisters.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday April 18, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
