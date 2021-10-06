Over his 54 years, Donald Glass voyaged far, created magnificent works of art, left his indelible mark on the field of art education, loved and was loved — and helped raise two kind, amazing children. He died Sept. 30, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends.
Don was born to Donald Glass Sr. and Jane Lindig on Jan 7, 1967. He grew up in Lewisburg along with his “Wonder Twin” sister Donna. Born four minutes before Donna, she recalls him as the best older brother one could ever hope for. After graduating from Lewisburg Area High School in 1985, he studied at University of the Arts in Philadelphia and then got his Masters in Education at Temple University.
It was in Philadelphia that he met the love of his life, Sangeetha Madhavan. As they would throughout their life together, Don and Sangeetha turned Philadelphia into their home, creating a strong community of fellow academics and friends who were welcomed to gourmet dinner parties and epic, late-night discussions.
After they married, the young couple moved to Providence and then to Johannesburg, South Africa, another city he made an adopted home. In Johannesburg, Don completed his Ph.D. in Education from the University of the Witwatersrand and the couple welcomed their daughter, Kiran.
Hurricane Katrina cut short a stint in New Orleans, and Don and his family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland in 2006. He blended his commitment to the arts with a passion for rigorous research, working to develop programs to expand access to quality arts education, especially for those with special needs. A year-long fellowship at Harvard University was followed by work at VSA and the Kennedy Center focused on arts education and evaluation. In 2008, their son, Amartya, was born.
The young family never slowed in its adventuring: They went to Estonia and Iceland, the Skeleton Coast of Namibia and the rainforests of Madagascar. Back home, there were dance recitals and soccer games, and the dinner parties with friends, be they neighbors or visitors stopping by from across the globe.
Don loved live music shows, riding his bicycle all over the Washington area and learning about new technologies.
He believed in making real connections with people, always taking the time to stop and have a conversation, never rushed, never perfunctory. It was important to him to spend quality time with the people he cared about and do things that mattered. He had a sly sense of humor and a wealth of stories to tell. His kindness showed through in the ways he doted on his children, as well as his nieces and nephew. Sangeetha, Kiran and Amartya — and all of us who knew him — will carry with us a piece of this kind, gentle, smiling man for the rest of our lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, a group he supported throughout his life. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.