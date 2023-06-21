Donald M. “Tuffy” Foltz, 91, a life-long resident of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born on Sept. 25, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles and Esther (Strawser) Foltz. He was married to Beverly Ann Slear on Dec. 21, 1952. His death breaks a union of more than 70 years.
Donald graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1948. After graduation, in 1951, Donald enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. Donald was discharged in 1955 and joined the Pennsylvania Air National Guard at Harrisburg International Airport; where he was a supervisor in the Communication Division. He was a member of the ANG for 36 years.
After Donald’s discharge from the Air Force, he worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Highways in Harrisburg for 5 years as a Contract Accounts Payable Clerk. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in 1960 where he was a clerk, a city carrier, and then ended his 32-year career as a rural carrier for the Selinsgrove Post Office. While working for the postal service, Donald received the honor of being named the Rural Carrier of the Year in 1990.
Donald was a PIAA official in basketball, softball and baseball for 22 years. He was also an assistant basketball coach for 6 years and head coach for eighth grade basketball for 3 years in the Selinsgrove Area School District. Donald was a coach and treasurer for the Selinsgrove Little League for 15 years. Donald was an avid sports fan of all things Selinsgrove. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing with the love of his life, Bev, and his golf buddies.
Donald was a life member of the American Legion, where he had served as a commander and a chaplain. He served as a member of the Honor Guard for funerals and special events. He was a life member of the VFW and for 50 years was a member of Masonic Lodge 194. He served on the Board of Trustees at the Selinsgrove Center for 17 years. He was also on the Board of Directors for the Grayson View Home Association in Selinsgrove. Donald was a member of Shade Mountain Golf Association, USAF National Guard NCO Academy and Hummels Church.
Most importantly, Donald was devoted to his family. He fiercely loved each and every member and was so very proud of all of their accomplishments, whether it was on a sports field/court or on the stage, he would beam with pride.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Russ Hummel of Selinsgrove, Donna and Richard Prince of Middleburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Craig Foltz and Deanna Kerstetter of Selinsgrove; five grandchildren, Chad Hummel (Katrina) of Mount Pleasant Mills, Heather Geesaman (Cory) of Selinsgrove, Ethan Hummel (Laura) of Selinsgrove, Trevor Kerstetter (Liz Heisler) of Philadelphia, and Haley Kerstetter (Mike Rose) of Boston; five great-grandchildren, Alaina Geesaman, Rowynn and Ryker Hummel, EJ and Cole Hummel; one brother, Charles Foltz (Jetta) of Kentucky; one sister, Patricia Conrad (Bill) of Bloomsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Judith Feehrer and brother-in-law, Barry Feehrer, and one sister-in-law, Betty Weaver.
Services will be held Saturday, June 24, at Hummels Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carvel May officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25 and the Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6631 will be in Shreiner’s Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hummel’s Church or the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25, designate Honor Guard, 524 S. Main St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.