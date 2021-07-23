Donald M. Leitzel Sr., of Point Township, Northumberland, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Don was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Dry Valley, a son of Ammon Jerome and Sarah Grace (Carl) Leitzel. He was married in Sunbury on June 4, 1961, to Martha Jane Shipe, who survives. They were blessed to have enjoyed 60 years together.
Don graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School in 1954, then served as an aircraft electrician in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959, followed by four years with the National Guard.
Don worked for the New Columbia Joist Company (formerly Ceco) as a machinist for 30 years until retirement in 1998. He attended Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury, was a lifetime member of the Americus Hose Company, and was a past member of the Northumberland-Point Township Recreation Commission.
Don had a heavy interest in sports, competing as a catcher in Sunbury-area fastpitch softball leagues in his younger years, and later coached Northumberland Acorn Little League teams for many years. He avidly followed the sports involvements of his children and grandchildren well into their adulthoods.
Don kept busy with his many hobbies, which included constructing model railroad layouts, building and flying model airplanes, wood working and crafting leather goods. For years he maintained a stand at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market selling his creations. The highlight of his recent days was hanging out with his breakfast buddies at the Sunbury Burger King.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Donald Jr. and Cindy Leitzel of Northumberland, Debra and James Newman of Selinsgrove, and Dani Leitzel of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; six grandchildren, Kurt and Kristin Leitzel of Dillsburg, Krystal Leitzel of Sunbury, Kyle Leitzel of Northumberland, and Tylor, Dylon and Brooke Leitzel of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; three great-grandchildren, Koralie, Trevor and Colby; sisters-in-law, Wilma Leitzel, Kay Shipe, Helen Shipe; brother-in-law, Stanley Yeager; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cat, DJ.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Mary, Carl, Robert, Martha, Marvin, Kenneth and William; brothers-in-law, Ronald and Robert Shipe; and sister-in-law, Helen Yeager.
The family would like to thank the GMC 4th and 5th floor nurses who treated Don with great compassion and care.
A viewing will be held at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury, from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, with the funeral immediately following, officiated by Pastor Josh Gibson.
Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Masking encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or the Veterans Administration.
Don was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and DJ.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.