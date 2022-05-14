Donald Miller II, 62, Middleburg

Donald G. Miller II, 62, of Middleburg, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1960, in Hartford, Conn., a son of Duranne (Dry) Drumheller of Middleburg and the late Donald G. Miller. On July 20, 2002, he married the former Cheryl A. Kuhns, who survives.
Donald was a 1978 graduate of Middleburg High School and had been employed at Wood-Mode, Kreamer. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed football and was a fan of the Patriots and also enjoyed sprint and go cart racing.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are daughter Brook Aumiller, of Middleburg; son Drew Miller of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Carly Aumiller and Justin Aumiller Jr.; A brother Douglas (Kellie) Miller, of Oklahoma; sister, Donna Mengel, and companion Joel Bottiger of Mount Pleasant Mills, and stepfather, Albert Drumheller.
Services will be private.
Contributions in Donald’s memory may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105
Arrangements are by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.