Donald O. “Snooze” Young, 56, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
He was born April 24, 1966, in Sunbury, a son of Mary and Donald Koons of Sunbury.
His siblings are Kathy Zak and Frank Young, both of Sunbury, Chris and Liza Koons of Paxinos, Dawn and Richard Stahl of Sunbury, and Dustin and Maggie Koons of Locust Gap.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Stephanie; his children, Robyn and Josh Randall of York, Brandy Lehman of Bloomsburg, and Shayna and Aaron Bilger, Aryn and Kenny Ewig, Dylan Stellfox and his fiance Kylene Winders, and Makenzie Young, Heaven Young, and Davon Young, all of Sunbury; grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, Carter, Kaylee, Joshua, Aaliyah, Peyton, Chase, Emma, Dakota and Zari; and a great-granddaughter, Kourtney.
Snooze attended Shikellamy High School. He was employed by YBC, the City of Sunbury Code Enforcement, Sun Re Cheese, Strong, Creation Windows, and Kmart.
He was a member of the Friendship, Rescue, Goodwills, FOE Sunbury 503 where he was an officer, and the Nimrods. He was a firefighter, a member of the fire police, and a foster parent. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and spending time with his family and extended family. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandbabies.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, PA 17801. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.