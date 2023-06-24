Donald P. Wirth, 57, Mifflinburg

Donald P. “Bud” Wirth, 57, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Rolling Hills Manor.
Born on Nov. 24, 1965, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Donald E. and Helen Ruth (Sheesley) Wirth of Hartleton.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1983.
Bud had worked at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, as well as several other local businesses over the years.
Bud was a well known bass guitar player, having played with the West End Bluegrass Band. He also enjoyed playing guitar with his Dad and at church.
His greatest joy was to spend time with his granddaughter.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sons, Christopher A. Wirth and Caleb Jacoy; one granddaughter, Lyila Wirth; one sister, Linda and husband Patrick Sullivan of Weikert. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bud’s memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.
To share in Bud’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.