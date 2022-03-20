Donald R. Miller, 95, of Thompsontown (Greenwood Township), passed away at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born May 19, 1926, in Richfield, Juniata County, he was the son of the late G. Herbert and Emma L. (Ehrenzeller) Miller. On Feb. 3, 1944, he married his late wife, Arlene L. (Snyder) Miller, with whom he was blessed to share over 68 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2012.
He is survived by his children, Robert Miller and his wife Carol, of Thompsontown, Patricia Davidson and her husband Jeffery, of Henderson, Nev., Herbert Miller and his wife Sue Ann, of Grantville, Linda Engle and her husband Ralph, of Millerstown, and Gerald Miller and his wife Leslie, of McAlisterville; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Lee Miller, in infancy; and two brothers, Warren Miller and George Miller, making him the last of his generation.
Mr. Miller was a proud third-generation logger and sawmiller who was a self-employed owner/operator of Miller Logging and Sawmill for more than 40 years. In earlier life, he also sold coal and fertilizer locally.
Donald was a member of the Richfield United Methodist Church, where he was a former trustee and will be remembered for being a member of the choir and his beautiful bass voice, and was a former Inheritance Tax Assessor for Juniata County.
His hobbies included bowling, hunting, butchering, where he was an excellent scrapple maker, and enjoyed farming; however, family was always most important to him and will long be remembered for being a great storyteller.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., Richfield, with the Rev. Terry Brosius officiating.
Interment will follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Miller’s memory can be made to the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., P.O. Box 206, Richfield, PA 17086. Online condolences and tributes can be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.