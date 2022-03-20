Donald R. Miller, 95, of Thompsontown (Greenwood Township), passed away at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born on May 19, 1926 in Richfield, Juniata County, he is the son of the late G. Herbert and Emma L. (Ehrenzeller) Miller. On February 3, 1944, he married his late wife, Arlene L. (Snyder) Miller, with whom he was blessed to share over 68 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 2, 2012.
He is survived by his children, Robert Miller and his wife, Carol, of Thompsontown; Patricia Davidson and her husband, Jeffery, of Henderson, Nev.; Herbert Miller and his wife, Sue Ann, of Grantville; Linda Engle and her husband, Ralph, of Millerstown, and Gerald Miller and his wife, Leslie, of McAlisterville; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Lee Miller, in infancy; and two brothers, Warren Miller and George Miller, making him the last of his generation.
Mr. Miller was a proud third generation logger and sawmiller who was a self employed owner/operator of Miller Logging and Sawmill for more than 40 years. In earlier life, he also sold coal and fertilizer locally.
Donald was a member of the Richfield United Methodist Church, where he was a former trustee and will be remembered for being a member of the choir and his beautiful bass voice, and was a former Inheritance Tax Assessor for Juniata County.
His hobbies included bowling, hunting, butchering, where he was an excellent scrapple maker, and enjoyed farming; however, family was always most important to him and will long be remembered for being a great storyteller.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., Richfield with the Rev. Terry Brosius officiating.
Interment will follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Miller’s memory can be made to the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., P.O. Box 206, Richfield, PA 17086. Online condolences and tributes can be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.