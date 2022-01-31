Donald R. Nace, 87, of Shamokin Dam, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of hospice nurses.
On Oct. 16, 1956, he married the love of his life, the former Joyce A. Bordner, of Seven Points, Pa., who survives. The couple were married for 66 years at the time of his passing.
Donald was the son of the late William and Mabel (Amey) Nace. He was born in Richfield on Sept. 2, 1934. He was a graduate of Juniata High School, Class of 1952, and served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years. He loved every minute of his enlistment. Donald loved his country and was a true patriot of the United States all of his life. He served active duty in two wars that the U.S. was involved in. The Korean Conflict in 1952-1953 and in Vietnam 1962-1963; retiring from the Air Force Recruiting Duty in Ocean County, New Jersey, in 1974. His heart remained with the USAF after his retirement and was only sorry he could not serve more years.
Donald was a member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Shamokin Dam Alliance Church where he had many friends in attendance. His employment record includes Lakehurst Naval Station, New Jersey, and ACF Industries, Milton. He also served an additional 20 years at the Lewisburg U.S. Penitentiary and retired in 1994.
His greatest enjoyment was his family. He loved them all.
Donald was a member of the Masonic Lodge 22 F&AM, Sunbury, VFW Post 1532, Sunbury, American Legion Post 44, Northumberland, and Roosters Corner Sportsmen’s Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 66 years, are sons, David Nace and Scott Nace; his daughter, Misty Nace; a sister, Peggy Longo; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randall Lee Nace; a daughter, Lori Ann Nace; brothers, Clair Nace, Harold Nace, Palmer Nace, Herbert Nace, George Nace; sisters, Pauline Lauver, Clarice Varner, and Mable June Lauver.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. beginning with a Masonic funeral service, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. Officiating will be Pastor Nathan Clark of Stonington Baptist Church.
Interment with full military honors accorded by Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25 and Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign War Post 6631 will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. A luncheon will be provided at Stonington Baptist Church for fellowship and comfort following the service at the cemetery.