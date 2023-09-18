Donald R. Sizer, 82, of Beaver Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.
He was born June 28, 1941, in Derry Township, Mifflin County, a son of the late Ralph C. and Amelia (Pennebaker) Sizer. On March 22, 1963, he married the former Carol L. Hall, who survives.
Donald served in the Army National Guard from 1961-1966.
He worked as a mechanic and was the owner of Sizer’s Used Cars in Beaver Springs.
Donald loved fishing, trips to Canada, and was always known to be working on cars.
In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by one son, Scott (Sharon) Sizer; four grandchildren, Katrina (Carl) Emery, Evan (Marcus) McClellan, Nathaniel and Colin Sizer; three great-grandchildren, Paige, Emma, and Ethan; two brothers, Gary (Yvonne) Sizer and Kenny (Sandy) Sizer; one sister, Marie Loht; numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by one son, Todd Sizer; one brother, Bill Sizer; and one sister, Doris Wright.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown followed by a memorial service at 11 with Pastor Denny Mallonee officiating.
Burial will follow in Baker’s EUB Cemetery, McClure.