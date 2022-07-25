Donald R. Snook, 88, of Westfield, passed away Friday, July, 22, 2022, at The Green Home in Wellsboro.
He was born, March 24, 1934, the youngest of 10 children, to the late George A. and Kathryn (Baker) Snook.
Donald was a master welder his entire working life and at one time operated Don’s Welding Shop in Turbotville. He retired from I.U.O.E Local No. 542. He was a member of Watsontown Masonic Lodge No. 401 and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 8206 in Turbotville.
On Dec. 9, 1979, he married Barbara Fitzwater and they were married for 42 years before her passing on May, 13, 2022. Also, preceding Donald in death were his two sons, Keith R. Snook and Kyle W. Snook; his brothers, George, Joseph, Harry, Kenneth, Wilbur; and his sister, Ruth.
Donald is survived by his children, Stephanie (Gene) Kilgus of Watsontown, Holly Snook of Arlington, Texas, and Sheldon (Joan) Snook of Turbotville; one granddaughter, Asheala (Greg) Stephens of Middleburg; two great-grandchildren; many, many nieces and nephews; two sisters, Wilma Leitzel of New Berlin and Elizabeth Klose of Allentown; his brother, William “Ted” (Elaine) of Moorestown, N.J.; sister-in-law, Linda Snook; stepchildren, Michael (Valerie) Fitzwater of The Villages, Fla., Sherry (Terry) Bruce of Westfield, Pa., Judy (Walter) Blodgett, of Painted Post, N.Y., and Nancy Wyndham of Santee, S.C.; nine stepgrandchildren, 22 stepgreat-grandchildren, and one stepgreat-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, in the Champlin Cemetery, Route 49, Westfield. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow at the Knoxville VFW.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crary Hose Company, 429 E. Main St., Westfield, PA 16950, or the Sabinsville Ambulance Association, PO Box 36, Sabinsville, PA 16943.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield.