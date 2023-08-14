Donald S. Athey, 70, of South Hill Drive, Middleburg, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 27, 1953, in Sunbury, a son of the late Walter S. and Sylvia C. (Morris) Minnich Athey. He was a 1972 graduate of Selinsgrove High School where he was an FFA member. On May 21, 1977, he married the former Susan J. Aurand who survives.
As a teenager he was a farm hand for Lee Shaffer and Russell Hummel, both in Monroe Township. After graduating he was employed by Calvin Witmer Feed Mill, Selinsgrove, until he went to work at Ewing Brothers Construction and David Ewing Builder. After they closed he worked for several area contractors until starting his own construction and remodeling business in 1990 and continued working until his health declined in 2023.
Donald was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove where he was a former member of the church council and choir. Since 1994 he had served as the caretaker for the Salem Lutheran Cemetery. He also went on mission trips to North Carolina and Louisiana to help rebuild after hurricanes. Recently he attended Grace Fellowship Church in Northumberland.
He was a former project leader of the Kreamer “All Four One” 4H Club, former director of the Snyder County 4H Foundation, former director of the Beaver Community Fair, former board member of the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association, member of Lafayette Lodge 194 F&AM, and a board member of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association in Centre Hall. He was also a member of various antique tractor clubs including the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association where you would find him in the sawmill and the Nittany Antique Machinery Association where you would find him driving the double-decker red bus or working at the gristmill.
He drove the tractor “Mabel” for the Middlecreek Tractor Swingers when they square danced with the antique tractors at tractor shows and the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Donald served as a Middlecreek Township Supervisor from 2008-2013, and was a demitted member of Monroe Grange No. 1824, Snyder and Lower Northumberland County Pomona Grange No. 70, PA State Grange and National Grange.
He would help anyone in need even before his work was finished. He was a handyman who could fix just about anything.
Don enjoyed attending antique tractor shows, camping and antiquing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Amanda S. (Terry Jr.) Beachel of Thompsontown, and Paula A. Perkinson and her companion Mike Reinard of Middleburg; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ryan Perkinson of Middleburg, Casey and Jonathon Beachel of Thompsontown, and Noah and Isaac Reinard of Middleburg; a stepgrandson, Dylan Reinard; sisters-in-law, Karen Athey of Kratzerville, Lois Minnich of Northumberland and Jane Athey of Troy, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, John Athey, Harold Minnich, Stuart Athey; and a sister, Ann (Athey) Campbell.
A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2.
Burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Don may be made to the Middlecreek Valley Antique Assn., c/o: Michael Clark, 735 Salem Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.