Donald W. Lowery, EdD, 84, of Newtown Square, formerly of Villanova, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2022.
Born in Danville, he was the son of the late Warren F. Lowery and Mary J. (née Blee) Burke.
Don was a multi-sport athlete and star quarterback on the Danville Ironmen high school football team. As well, Don was an avid golfer and longstanding member of Spring Ford Country Club. Don served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Don’s professional career was in educational administration working primarily with adolescents. Later in his career, he was the owner of the Piaget School in Conshohocken, an early childhood day care center and nursery school.
Don was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara J. (née Wertman) Lowery, and is survived by his beloved wife, Arlene A. (née De Gangi) Houldin, as well as his loving stepchildren, Scott Houldin, Mark Houldin, and Ryan Houldin.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 W. Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory would be appreciated to Francisvale Home for Smaller Animals, 328 Upper Gulph Road, Radnor, PA 19087, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square.