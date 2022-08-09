Donald W. Simpson, 63, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 31, 1959, in Sunbury, a son of Patricia (Pursel) Simpson of Sunbury and the late Raymond Simpson.
Donald was a graduate of Shikellamy High School. In February of 1981, he began employment with the Sunbury Textile Mill working in the maintenance department, until the company’s closing.
He had a great love for music and enjoyed playing many instruments.
In addition to his mother, Donald is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Zane P. and Tiara I. Simpson of Beaver Springs; granddaughter, Monroe S. Simpson; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ron Furr of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond A. Simpson.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.