Donamae K. Keller, 87, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 27, 2021, at RiverWoods.
A native of Lewistown, she was born March 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Brown W. and Margaret (Mulhollen) Norris. She was married to Douglas Keller and would have celebrated their 69th anniversary in September.
She was a member of the class of 1952 at Centre Hall, Potter Township High School.
Donamae was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg where she was active in Bible studies and the prayer chain. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening and canning from her garden, camping and reading.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Diane (Philip) Reedy of Lewisburg, Sandra (Tom) Huff of Coatesville, Susan Bailey (Curtis Libby) of Millmont, and Kathryn (Mark) Hartman of Millmont, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Jess Lucas, Brenda Thompson, Margaret Gearhart, Ted Norris and Sara Klinefelter.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Keller, in August of 2020; and a brother, Les Norris.
Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Donamae may be made to either the local food bank of the donor’s choice, or to Parkinson’s research.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.