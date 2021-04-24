SUNBURY — Haven Ministry officials say anyone who wants to make cash donations can contact the shelter directly.
The notice comes after Haven Ministry Executive Director Christy Zeigler said she saw a decline in cash donations and feared the loss would impede the nonprofit homeless shelter’s ability to provide some services.
Zeigler said people can send donations to Haven Ministry, located at 1043 Front St., in Sunbury or call 570-286-1672.
The shelter operates on a $218,436 yearly budget and is facing a $30,000 shortfall.
Haven Ministry is a nonprofit organization guided by a board of directors composed of both clergy and laypersons and funded through donations. There is also an emergency food pantry and a Christmas toy drive.