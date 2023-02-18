Donaud (Andy) Andrew Wesner, 65, Milton

Early on Feb. 17, 2023, Andy Wesner went home to be with his Savior and best friend, Jesus Christ. Andy was born on Dec. 14, 1957, in Lewisburg, the son of Donaud H. Wesner and Joyce A. Hettinger Wesner. He graduated in 1975 from Milton High School, along with his father and aunt, who were receiving their GEDs. On April 23, 1988, he married the former Nancy Arnold at First Baptist Church of Milton, where he was a member.
Andy worked at several occupations in his life: electrician, home builder, brick and block layer, and bouncer at a local restaurant and bar. He didn't have to do much " bouncing" because the college students respected him so much that they followed his direction.
His most well-known profession was magician. Known as "The Great Donaud," he was extremely talented, performing stage and close-up magic, as well as escapes, in several states. He performed Houdini's Water Torture Cell escape, immersing himself in 200 gallons of water, at a Milton Harvest Festival.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two stepchildren, Timothy Bowers (Angela), and Kim Bowers Antolick (Jeffrey); two step-grandchildren, Taylor Bowers and Wesley Bowers; one step-great-grandson, Bryson Morris; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Rd., Milton, with visitation from 1-2 p.m.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com