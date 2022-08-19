Donna A. Beck, 59, of Milton, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Milton on April 21, 1963, she was the daughter of Helen (Reichelderfer) Leon, of Milton and the late Carl Leon Sr. She was married to Tex Beck Sr. until his death in 2010.
Donna attended Milton schools and had worked for Weis Warehouse.
She is survived by two sons, Tex Beck Jr. and his companion Heidi Vonada of Danville, and Adam Beck and his wife Crystal of Milton; five grandchildren, Selena Fornwalt, Jeremy Beck, Brianna Beck, Jayden-Robert Zinck and Geneva-Nichole Zinck; two brothers, Carl Leon Jr. of New Columbia, and Michael Leon of Milton; and two sisters, Tina Cummings of New Columbia and Edna Reichelderfer of Williamsport.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, in Harmony Cemetery, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
