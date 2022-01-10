Donna Carroll, 69, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Sunbury.
She was born July 10, 1952, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Stephen and Doris (Ebersole) Sebasovich.
Donna graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1971.
She was formerly employed by Celotex and was a member of Eagles No. 503 and Goodwill Hose Company, Sunbury.
Donna’s favorite pastimes were family vacations to Florida and spending time with her animals. Donna was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Krista Gombert; granddaughter, Hailey Shaffer; and nephews, Shawn, Mark, and Scott Sebasovich.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her sister, Diane Sebasovich; and brother, Steve Sebasovich Jr.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with the funeral service at 11.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.