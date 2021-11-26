Donna Drews Laszewski, 72, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 15, 1949, in Endwell, N.Y., a daughter of the late Donald and Suzanne Drews. On Aug. 18, 1973, she married Ronald T. Laszewski, who preceded her in death June 29, 2021. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Donna graduated from Maine Endwell High School and received her bachelor’s degree in English from the former College of New Rochelle, NY. She completed her graduate work in education at the University of Vermont.
She worked at IBM as a technical writer and systems analyst. She also worked at the CSIU as a software tester. She volunteered in hospice and on the board of the League of Women Voters.
Donna loved collecting and selling antiques, and had a booth at the Rollermills antique mall.
Surviving are a son, Matthew Laszewski, of Colorado; and a sister, Carolyn Drews and her husband, Ken Fricklas, of Colorado.
A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the Lewisburg Cemetery with Father Matthew Larlick officiating.
The family suggests that contributions in Donna’s memory be made to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 or online at www.als.org/donate.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com