Donna Jean Arnold, 84, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Friday, July 14, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of Charles G. Arnold who survives. The couple were married 64 years at the time of her passing.
Donna was born Nov. 8, 1938, in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County, a daughter of the late Harvey Hess Jr. and Helen (Hartman) Solomon.
She retired as a seamstress from Tara Lee Sportswear and previously worked at Haines Manufacturing, Shamokin Dam.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Todd Michael and Carolyn Arnold; two grandchildren, Tabitha Bower and Michael (Abbie) Arnold; three great-grandchildren, Seth, Kale, and Kolt; and two sisters, Linda Youngman and Wendy Solomon.
Per Donna’s wishes there will be no services.
