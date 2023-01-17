Donna J. Bower, 72, of Broadway Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in UPMC Williamsport.
Donna was born Dec. 1, 1950, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Samuel and Geraldine (Frederick) Gilbert. She married Lamar R. Bower, who preceded her in death in 1987.
She was graduate of Selinsgrove High School and then Empire Beauty School.
Donna worked in a salon for several years before taking time off to raise a family. She later returned to work and worked for Shikellamy School District as a cook, until her retirement.
She was a member of Brookside Ministries.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her dogs and going for rides.
She is survived by son, Sam, and his fiance’ Tammy Felmy; daughter, Virginia Anderson (John Tyborowski); grandchildren, Ashley, and husband Marlin Dunham and Anthony (Kasey Ramsey); and great-grandchildren, Remington and Lakelyn.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Luther and Robert Gilbert.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 10, in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.