Donna J. Kuhns, 82, formerly of Beavertown, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 6, 1940, a daughter of the late Emerson and Miriam (Walter) Boyer.
Donna attended Middleburg High School.
She was a homemaker.
Donna attended Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed dining out and cooking and baking.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Tilden and Lisa Kuhns; one daughter and son-in-law, Yolanda and Randy O’Neal; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.