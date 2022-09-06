Donna J. Kuhns, 82, formerly of Beavertown, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 6, 1940, a daughter of the late Emerson and Miriam (Walter) Boyer.
Donna attended Middleburg High school. She was a homemaker.
Donna attended Beavertown God’s Missionary Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed dining out, cooking and baking. Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Tilden and Lisa Kuhns; one daughter and son-in-law, Yolanda and Randy O’Neal; four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jody Moyer; and her brothers and sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.