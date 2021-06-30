Donna L. Derk, 80, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of Northumberland County, she was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Marlin Joseph and Gladys Melvina (Salter) Breining. On Feb. 18, 1967, she was married in Grace Lutheran Church, Shamokin, by Rev. Charles Souders, to William J. Derk who preceded her in death, June 10, 2004.
Donna was a 1958 graduate of Shamokin High School.
She was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lewisburg and was active in their Bible study classes. She enjoyed knitting and was a member of Military Mothers with the Air Force. She was a devoted wife and a loving grandmother.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond C. (Susan J. Lucas) Derk of Grafton, W.Va., and Marlin Derk and ex-wife Robbie D. Seales of Sumter, S.C.; and three grandchildren, Matthew Lucas Derk, Hayden Joseph Derk and Karla Marie Derk.
She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Donna Breining.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 6, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, followed by the funeral with her pastor, Rev. William S. Henderson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Northumberland Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.