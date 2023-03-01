Donna Lee Everitt, 84, of Genesis Lane, Frederick, Md., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Kline House in Mount Airy, Md.
Donna was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Raymond C. and Sarah (Brown) Hunt. On Jan. 26, 1963, she married Perc A. Everitt who survives.
At a young age, Donna resided and attended school at the Odd Fellows Orphanage. She was a 1956 graduate of Northumberland High School, enrolled in the commercial program. She was an outstanding girl who was a four year cheerleader. She was a proud Pineknotter who thoroughly enjoyed attending class picnics and reunions with her classmates.
Following graduation, she was employed with Hall's Motor Transit and American Home Foods until taking care of her family and home.
Mrs. Everitt was of the Lutheran faith and attended various churches over the years.
Donna was a 30-year breast cancer survivor and was very active in cancer support groups.
She enjoyed doing crafts including creating decorations and wreaths.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, Donna is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Todd C. and Tami M. Everitt of Mount Airy, Md.; one daughter and son-in-law, Ann E. and Bob D. Gelety of Ranson, W.Va.; grandchildren, Heidi, Brian, Kathryn, Andrew and Kayleigh; great-grandchildren, Kolby, Brooklyn, Lane, Emma and Landon; her brother, Barry C. Hunt of Greencastle; and nieces and nephews, including Steve and Mike Hunt.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Marsha McGinnis; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Hunt.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.
A graveside service will be held at noon Monday, March 6, in the Mazeppa Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Phillips officiating.
Contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the charity of the donors choice.