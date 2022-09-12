Donna L. Kerstetter, 81, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was born July 6, 1941, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Lloyd Brown and Mildred (Zechman) Arnold. On June 10, 1960, she married her husband, Newton L. Kerstetter, who preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2011.
She retired from the Richfield shirt factory in 2002. Donna was a member of the Lewisburg Chapter No. 394 Order of the Eastern Star.
Donna enjoyed flowers, pineapples, and had a love for sheep. Her greatest enjoyment was loving her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Lori (William) Smith, Terry (Kimberly) Kerstetter, and Stacy (Wayne) Roush; grandchildren, Felicia (Jason) Kaufman, Heather (Mathew) Kloss, Collin (Sarah) Roush, Lindsay Roush, Blain Kerstetter, and Matthew Kerstetter; great-grandchildren, Hunter Kaufman, Hanna Kaufman, Aubrie Kloss, and Avrie Kloss; sisters and brothers, Doreen (Robert) Sankey, Florence (Gerry) Reichenbaugh, Glen (fiance Karen) Arnold, and Larry Arnold; brothers-in-law, Robert Kerstetter and Kenneth (Betty) Kerstetter; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Workman.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A viewing will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Arbogast Lutheran Church, 456 Arbogast Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Hugo Schroeder III officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Arbogast Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Donna be forwarded to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Pkwy No. 100, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050, or the Arbogast Lutheran Church, 456 Arbogast Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements.