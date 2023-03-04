Donna L. Robinson, Milton

Donna L. Robinson entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Feb. 26, 2023.
Her kindness, artistic expression and intuitive nature enriched the lives of all.
Donna found joy in nature, art, philosophy and family. She supported and strengthened her husband and his business The Red Lancer's, which included travel throughout Europe.
Donna is survived by daughters, Robin and Candace; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles Robinson; son, Rodney Robinson Sr., and grandson, Rodney Robinson Jr.
A graveside memorial will take place in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia on March 6, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
