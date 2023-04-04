Donna M. “Peanut” Alpaugh, 81, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Rose View Nursing Home, Williamsport.
Born Oct. 18, 1941, in Lebanon, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald H. and Frances Marie (Eick) Alpaugh.
She graduated from North Hunterdon High School in Annadale, N.J., and was a commercial driver during her working years. She drove for Dilly Bus Company and Columbia Can, both in New Jersey, and later worked for Annulli Tree Farm in Turbotville and the Danville SPCA. She loved driving trucks and her horses.
Surviving are the following nieces and nephews, Amanda Grather of Allentown, Daniel Alpaugh Jr. of Turbotville; David Alpaugh, Denise Moser, and Donald Alpaugh III, all of Watsontown; Brenda Lathrop of Sherburne, N.Y.; Nolan Morse Jr. of Smyrna, N.Y., and Penny Clark of Pitcher, N.Y. Also surviving are two brothers, Harry F. Alpaugh of Sommerville, N.J., and Daniel Alpaugh of Turbotville; and a brother-in-law, Nolan Morse Sr. in Smyrna, N.Y.
Preceding her in death besides her parents were two brothers, David and Donald Alpaugh Jr.; a sister, Dixie Morse; and a niece, Deena Alpaugh.
Services and burial in New Jersey will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate or the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.