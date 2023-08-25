Donna M. Beers, 84, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Miller) Beaver. On April 15, 1980, she married Barry B. Beers, who survives.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband, Barry, are one daughter, Brenda Bittner of Mifflinburg; five stepchildren, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous stepgrandchildren, one brother, James Beaver, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Casner.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
To share in Donna's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.