Donna M. Robb, 78, of Queen Street, Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Donna was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Kenneth R. Ruch Sr. and Mae I. (Snyder) Ruch.
She is survived by her son, Robert Felmy of Northumberland; grandchildren, Bobby and Bria Felmy of Sunbury, Rockey Felmy of Sunbury, and Heaven and Matt Reinard of Selinsgrove; great-grandchildren, Bobby, Baylor, Blake, Brixton, Cynder and Griffin; one brother, Kenneth Ruch of Northumberland; three sisters, Sandy Hummel of Shamokin Dam, Het Felmy and Judy Hackenberg, both of Northumberland, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Leslie Brosius; and three brothers-in-law, David Thomas, Clarence Hummel, and Bill Hackenberg.
