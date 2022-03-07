Donna M. Sees, 80, of Fourth Street, Northumberland, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 12, 1941, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Robert N. and Bette M. (Stover) Franquet. On Aug. 6, 1960, she married Harold G. “Brub” Sees, who survives.
Donna was a graduate of Lewisburg High School. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northumberland. Earlier in life she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Liberty Bells of Northumberland.
Donna was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed crocheting and ceramics. Donna loved to bake and was a great cook. She cheered on the Penn State football team and was an avid yard saler.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, she is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Sees of Homer City, Ty and Traci Sees of Northumberland and Sue Sees of Northumberland; one daughter and spouse, Marci Showers and Willie Alvarez of Northumberland; her nine grandchildren, Tonja, Michael, Nick, Adam, Connor, Taylor, Kilee, Shai and Isaac; 10 great-grandchildren, one brother, Dale Franquet of Pottsville; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Bette and Rick Batman of Milton and Dottie Franquet of Watsontown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Sees; grandson, Ryan “Dewey” Showers; granddaughter, Lizzi; sister, Pat Kozicki; and brother, Robert Franquet.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Area Services, Inc., 178 Prince St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.