Donovan J. Martz, 24, of Sycamore Lane, Milton, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home.
Born in Iowa City, Iowa on April 25, 1997, he was the son of Donald J. Martz III of Milton and Jennifer B. Alvarado of Ohio.
Donovan graduated from George Junior Republic in Grove City, and he worked as a forklift operator at the Weis Distribution Center in Milton. He liked baseball, softball and football. He was a New York Yankees and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed fishing. Donovan liked time spent with his family and especially the time with his son.
He is survived by his parents; a son, Davian J. Martz of Danville; two brothers, Cody Marquette of Ohio and Jarrod Tyler Feldman of Florida; a sister, Sarah Marquette of Ohio; his grandparents, Donald J. Jr., and wife Donna J. Martz, and David J. Knipper and wife Susan M. Oberdorf-Knipper; and his nephew and nieces, Weslee Thomas, Marlee Thomas, Maliah Marquette.
Services will be held privately at the family’s convenience.
