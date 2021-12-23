I feel the need to respond to Phillip Riggs (Dec. 11) and his support of Representative Fred Keller in his letter “This isn’t Infrastructure.” It is important that people have the correct information so they can make their own judgments based on the facts.
First, I assume Mr. Riggs is referring to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was signed into law on November 15, 2021. It is not $2.2 trillion as stated by Mr. Riggs, but rather $1.2 trillion over the next 10 years. Unlike earlier proposals, the bill signed does not include non-traditional infrastructure funding or social programs and is 100% infrastructure related. Of the $1.2 trillion, $550 billion is new federal spending not previously authorized and the remaining $650 billion is the five-year surface transportation bill reauthorization which was necessary to continue with funding of current transportation projects. Reauthorization of the surface transportation bill would have continued with or without passage of the IIJA and is funded by the highway trust fund, which is funded in part by the gas tax and other user fees. These funds operate on an ongoing basis and are not new.
The $550 billion in new spending will be dedicated to roads and bridges; rail and transit; power grid modernization; broadband; drinking and wastewater; airports; electric vehicle infrastructure, ports and waterways, safety and natural disaster prevention and mitigation. It is proposed that this new spending would be financed through a combination of funds including repurposing unspent COVID-19 relief funds, unused federal unemployment insurance aid, imposing new superfund fees and strengthening tax enforcement.
There are disagreements as to what if any this will add to our deficit; however, The Congressional Budget Office has concluded that the bill will add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years. Other estimates indicate that it will create 200,000 jobs annually and contribute $488 billion to the Gross Domestic Product by 2027. Passage of this bill will help modernize the country’s aging infrastructure which has been rated as a C-minus by the American Society of Civil Engineers and address a broad range of critical infrastructure needs.
I will not get into further details of the actual bill and critique what other information provided, other than to say that the stated dollar figures are overly inflated or nonexistent in the bill that was signed into law.
Do yourself a favor and do your own research.
Steve Wilver lives in New Columbia.