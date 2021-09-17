Ask a group of Pennsylvania hunters what was the very first game animal they harvested as a novice, and odds are high the majority would respond the squirrel.
Squirrels are the perfect quarry for the novice hunter. Seasons are long and have a liberal bag limit of six per day. They are abundant and can be found in a large number of locations, including both agricultural areas and wooded tracts. On top of that, they can be hunted using the same tactics one would use when pursuing whitetail deer — our nation’s most sought-after game species.
Add all this up and it’s easy to see why the squirrel makes a great quarry for the novice, as well as experienced hunters alike. Need one more reason? That’s easy: They are delicious!
Just like hunting deer, for a squirrel hunter to be successful it is important to locate food sources. Look for feeding activity in and around corn and other grain crops, as squirrels love such foods. Walnuts, hickory nuts and acorns are also squirrel magnets, with the acorns from the white oak being especially attractive to bushytails.
Once food sources are located, I like to look for denning locations. A large hollow tree can prove to be home to a multitude of squirrels. Good den trees should prove to hold squirrels year after year, making them a good location to start a morning hunt.
Before we go any further, let’s point out we aren’t discussing residential squirrels. We’re talking about their wild cousins. Squirrels that spend 24 hours a day, 7 days a week attempting to avoid becoming a snack for a hungry fox or hawk. Trust me, the two are very different animals. While one may come running at the sight of a person thinking it will receive a hand out such as a roasted peanut, a wild squirrel will do its best to keep as much distance as possible between themselves and a man or woman.
While probably the most productive method to hunt squirrels is to sit still in a likely looking spot, many hunters choose to still hunt — a method where the hunter moves very slowly, listening and looking for game. Once the game is spotted, the hunter then waits silently until it wanders into range, or ever so slowly attempts to move closer until a shot can be taken.
Did you know that a game call can help in your search for squirrels? While squirrels seldom move to a call, they will instead reveal their locations, making a stalk possible. Rubbing two quarters together will sound similar to a feeding squirrel, or try a manufactured call with a rubber end. By slapping the rubber end you can imitate a squirrel’s distress or alarm call. Squirrels make such noises when they encounter a predator. Once located, allow the squirrel time to calm down and return to feeding.
Squirrels have a very enjoyable mild flesh and can be prepared in many ways and are a suitable substitute for chicken in most recipes. One recipe that I would highly recommend is a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch corn soup. My wife uses the following recipe with excellent results:
Squirrel corn soup with rivels4-6 squirrels, cooked, boned & cooled (reserve broth)
6 hard-boiled eggs
3 cans whole kernel corn (yellow or white)
canned chicken broth
salt
pepper
parley
basil
celery salt
Rivels:
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups flour
Combine first 3 ingredients, adding chicken broth if you do not have enough squirrel stock. Amount can vary depending upon how thick or thin you like your soup. Season to taste with salt, pepper, parsley & basil and celery salt. Simmer for 1-2 hours.
For the rivels — combine eggs and flour until it forms a stiff dough. You may need to add more flour.
Bring soup to a boil and drop small pieces of dough into boiling soup, stirring occasionally. Cook for another 10-15 minutes and serve.