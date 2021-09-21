Doreen Ann Heim, 84, of Sunbury passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home.
She was born in Shamokin on May 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Rufus and Marie (Mowery) Straub. She married Jack D. Heim on March 26, 1955.
Doreen attended Coal Township schools. She worked several jobs but her most enjoyable time was spent raising her five children.
She was a member of Stonington Baptist Church and Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church in Sunbury. She was a woman of great faith involved in numerous activities including working at Victory Valley church camp. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, reading, crafting, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack D. Heim; as well as a brother, Alen Straub Sr.; her children, Eric Heim and wife Tina, Brenda Fultz and son-in-law Chuck, Brian Heim and wife Anna, and Mark Heim; grandchildren, Jason Heim, Melissa Barnes, Megan Fultz, Stephanie Fultz, Skyler Fultz and wife Megan, and Jonathan Heim; great-grandchildren, Justin and wife Kadye, Cloey, Conner, Samson, Caleb, and Eli; and great-great-grandchildren, Alyiah and Havyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin, Doris; sister, Carlyn; and her son, Daniel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Stonington Baptist Church, 2113 Hosta Road, Paxinos, PA 17860.
A private graveyard service will be held at a later date for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stonington Baptist Missionary Fund.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.