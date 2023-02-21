Doreen (Bidelspach) Callinan, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Bernell (Leister) Bidelspach.
Doreen grew up in Sunbury and graduated from Shikellamy High School class of 1962. She met and married the love of her life, John F. Callinan Sr. When they married, Doreen moved from Pennsylvania to John’s hometown of Somerville, Mass. It was in Somerville where Doreen and John raised their four sons.
Doreen was involved in many local organizations. Upon their retirement, she and John moved back to her hometown of Sunbury. She became an avid porcelain doll maker and member and officer of the local TOPS chapter for many years.
Along with her husband of 57 years, Doreen leaves behind four sons, John Jr. and his wife Lynne of Uxbridge, Mass., James and his wife Linda of Tewksbury, Mass., Joseph and his wife Deborah of Shelton, Conn., and Jerry and his wife Claudia of Ashley Falls, Mass. Doreen’s pride and joy were her grandchildren, Alex, Joshua, Brian, Jack, Hannah, Carianne, Michael, MaryKate, Sean, Elizabeth and great-granddaughter, Eliza. Doreen is also survived by sister, Joyce McCarthy of Sunbury; and brother, Ronald Bidelspach of Palmyra.
She was predeceased by a brother, Francis Bidelspach; and sister, Sandra Cooper.
She had many nieces and nephews plus extended family and friends. The family is grateful to Doreen’s sister, Joyce; niece, Cara Boes; and nephew, Ty for all of their love and support during this difficult time. Doreen will be missed by all who have been lucky enough to have known her.
Friends and family may visit from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
Inurnment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers donations in Doreen’s memory may be made to the Americus Hose Company, 100 Linden St., Sunbury, PA 17801.