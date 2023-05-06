Dorine S. Turotsy, 89, Lewisburg

Dorine S. Turotsy of Lewisburg, Pa., passed on Feb. 12, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village. She was 89 years old.
She was born Dorine Emma Shirey on Nov. 6, 1933, in Beaver Springs, Pa. She grew up on a dairy farm owned by her parents, Frank and Emma Shirey. She graduated Beaver Springs High School in 1951. Making a big leap in her young life, she worked in various jobs in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. She married Lewis F. Turotsy on July 5, 958, in Norwood, Pa., After several moves, she and her family settled in Lewisburg in 1971.
Dorine was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, embraces every moment with them and ensured they received everything she could offer. When grandchildren arrives, she especially loved her role as Nana. She was happy to attend as many of their events as possible and was immensely proud of all they did.
She liked to be busy and held several jobs as her children got older and until after a normal retirement age. Dorine was dedicated to her extended family and friends, and visited with them often. She helped organize several large family reunions over the years and always looked forward to them. Baking Christmas cookies was an annual gift to many. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart of Jesus parish since moving to Lewisburg.
Dorine is survived by her son, Lewis Jr., of Lewisburg, Pa.; daughter Barbara DelGreco (Joseph) of Loveland, Ohio; and son James (Susan) of Monroe, Conn.; her loving grandchildren, Christina and Michael (Barbara) and Juliana (James); and sister, Joan of Lewisburg, Pa., and brother Richard of Beaver Springs, Pa.
She was predeceased by her husband Lewis in 1978; her brother, John, and sisters Katherine, Dorothy, Barbara and Donna.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Jackie Light and Stephanie Neaus for their support and companionship, and to the staff at Buffalo Valley for their care over the past year and a half.
Arrangements are entrusted to John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg. Visitation will be held at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg, Thursday evening, May 11, from 6-7 and Friday morning, May 12, from 9:30 -10:30.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 814 St Louis St., Lewisburg, with burial to follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sacred Heart Church (http://www.sacredheartofjesus.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (https://alzfdn.org).