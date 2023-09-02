Doris A. Williams, 94, Mifflinburg

Doris Ann Williams, 94, formerly of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 12:45 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born July 7, 1929, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late S. Grover and Grace (Fisher) Stahlnecker. On Feb. 26, 1949, she married Russell P. Chilcote, who preceded her in death in 1968.
Earlier in life, she was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, and most recently attended New Hope Bible Church, Mifflinburg.
Doris was a 1947 graduate of Williamsport High School and graduated from Nursing School in Florida.
She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Metropolitan Hospital, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Earlier in life, Doris was employed at Huntington Throwing Mills, Mifflinburg, for 20 years.
She was very active in her community. Doris was captain of the shuffleboard team. Her joy in life was her daughter’s poodle, Noah.
Surviving are one son, David Chilcote, of Berwick, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Erb; two sons, Daniel Chilcote and Christopher Chilcote; one sister, Diane Murray, and two brothers, Donald Stahlnecker and David Stahlnecker.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.