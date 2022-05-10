Doris Ann Ziemba, 75, of Coal Township — a beautiful beacon of kindness, love, compassion, and faith — went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Doris was born to Melvin and Margaret Olley on Nov. 17, 1946, at Shamokin Area Community Hospital. She grew up one of five siblings and proudly graduated as a 1964 Coal Township Devil.
On Nov. 22, 1973, she married her soulmate and best friend, Tim Ziemba. They spent 49 adoring and adventurous years filled with many memories of camping, traveling, going to the beach, and more. Together, they proudly raised five beautiful children.
Doris devoted her life to Christ. She was an active member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Coal Township. She was a loyal disciple and faithful servant — and to many, an earthly angel who loved as Christ loved her. She was also passionate about supporting local education. In earlier years she served on the Shamokin Area School Board and PTA, and most recently, was an active member of the Coal Township Alumni Association.
At the end of the day, though, she lived to love her family. As a wife, mother, grandmother, and very proud “Gigi” (great-grandmother), she believed in the unbreakable bond of family and valued keeping them close. And for her, “family” knew no bounds and extended to include friends, acquaintances, and her beloved church community.
She was also an avid tea drinker and a lover of trees. She enjoyed school band concerts and musicals, never missed daily chats with her children, and loved the challenge of a good puzzle.
But perhaps the most beautiful thing is she always chose joy — no matter how much it rained (yet she loved the rain, too!). “Put yourself in the clouds and it will be okay,” she advised to family and friends going through tough times. Her words were wise beyond her years and spoke to many life lessons that will live on for generations to come.
Preceded in death were her brothers, Ronald and Robert “Bob” Olley.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Ziemba; sister, Arlene Erdman and husband Ted; brother, Jack Olley and wife Karen; daughter, Karen Hockenbroch and son-in-law Kerry; daughter, Brenda Heitzman and significant other Tim Timco; son, Curt Heitzman and daughter-in-law Heather; son, Thomas Ziemba; daughter, Christine Ziemba and son-in-law Michael Rosa; and many grand fur babies with special love to grand dogs JackJack and Jill. Extended family includes 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In Doris’ memory, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her beloved church. Donations can be sent to Saint John’s United Methodist, 1218 W. Arch St., Coal Township, PA, 17866.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.