Doris Darlene Wynn, 66, of Herndon, passed away into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Doris was born June 7, 1955, in Shamokin, a daughter to the late Mick and Betty (Yost) Shingara. She was a resident of Herndon for 44 years and before that she lived in Augustaville.
Doris married her high school sweetheart, Larry Wynn Sr., at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Trevorton, on May 6, 1972, where they went on to have three God loving children and celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this past May.
Doris attended Line Mountain School District and retired from Schwalm’s Greenhouse in 2017, having worked there for 30 years.
After retiring from the greenhouse, she continued with her gift and love of flowers by planting and caring for them at her loved ones’ homes. She enjoyed decorating and planning all of her families’ special events, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family. Every Sunday after church, Doris gathered with her family for dinner where everyone anxiously awaited her baked goods, especially her chocolate chip cookies and sweet tea. She loved expressing her love for her family by baking their favorite dessert for their birthday. Doris, also known as Nan to many, spent most of her weekdays watching her great-grandchildren, taking them to their secret hangout, going on adventures, and most importantly teaching them about Jesus where we all know we will see her again in Heaven. She also enjoyed going to the auctions weekly with her husband. Doris was a very spiritual woman with the most loving and caring heart. She showed this with her involvement with her church, Augusta Baptist, and many church activities. She taught youth group and Bible School and was a member of the Lady’s Tea.
Doris is survived by her loving husband, Larry Wynn Sr.; and their three beautiful children, Brandi Long, Larry Wynn Jr., and Clinton Wynn. She is survived by her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Robert Long and wife Alyssa, and their children Mya, Lillie, Chloe; Kaila Wynn and daughter Chevelle Coffman; Kirsten Wynn and Joshua Hatzel and their daughter Aubree Hatzel; Kiel Wynn and wife Samantha, and daughter Paityn due in November; Destiney Wynn, Meranda Long and Marissa Wynn. She is also survived by her seven brothers, Michael Shingara and wife Debbie, Joseph Shingara, Albert Shingara and wife Donna, Robert Shingara and wife Lelo, Peter Shingara and wife Kristy, James Shingara and wife Stacey, and Thomas Shingara; three sisters, Helen Mather and husband Ray, Lottie Kaminskie and husband Kerry, Sally Smith and husband Tom; sister-in-law, Brenda Shingara, and numerous nieces and nephews that loved her very much.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Shingara.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, 2548 PA-890, Paxinos, followed by the funeral service celebrated at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Cummerford, Pastor Greg Clendaniel and Pastor Ted Yost officiating.
Burial will follow at the Shingara Farm, 419 Shingara Lane, Sunbury. A dinner for family and friends will be held at the Elysburg Fire Company, Fahringer Hall.
To honor the amazing life of Doris — please send flower arrangements to Wesleyan Church. Any monetary gifts would be greatly appreciated and can be sent to Larry Wynn, 1044 Otto Station Road, Herndon PA 17830.
Arrangements are being handled by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.