Doris E. Bickel, 88, of Northumberland, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, where she resided for the past 1 1/2 years.
She was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late Daniel A. and Geraldine E. (Haupt) Bickel.
Doris was a 1951 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton where she previously sang in the church choir.
In her early years, Doris was an Avon sales representative.
Doris loved children and music. She was a very giving person who loved sending cards and gifts to her family and friends. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of Bucknell basketball, college football, the Phillies and Eagles. Doris also loved watching the Army-Navy games and the Masters golf tournament.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Ulrich and Stacy (Rick) Bowie; three grandchildren, Justin Ulrich, Janelle (Brian) Urban, and Drew Dick; two great-grandchildren, Hanne and Winter Urban; one sister, Phyllis (John) Register; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, J. Robert Sholley; niece, Brenda Sholley; sister, Audrey Swope; and son-in-law, Neil Ulrich.
As per Doris’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family officiated by Pastor David Biser, Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Doris’s memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.