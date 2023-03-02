Doris E. (Steffen) Conner, 91, of Riverside, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation, Danville, where she had been a resident for six weeks.
She was born in October 1931 in Conyngham Township, Luzerne County, a daughter of the late Herbert J. and Alberta P. (Hower) Steffen. She was a 1950 graduate of Danville High School and later that same year she married Kenneth L. Conner Sr., who preceded her in death in 2002.
In her early life Doris was employed at the former Mark Jay Dress Factory and Merck & Co. in Riverside.
Doris was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan and enjoyed watching sports and game shows, luncheons with her graduating class members and her cousins, and attending family reunions.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry J. Conner in 1970; a grandson, Aaron Conner in 1988; as well as her siblings, Harold Steffen, Virginia Neaus, Eleanor Miller, Kenneth Steffen, Shirley Markle, and Lois Weiss.
Doris is survived by her children, Kenneth L. Conner Jr. and his wife Sabrina, of Bloomsburg, Cynthia, wife of Kevin Pursel, of Danville, Jeffrey Conner, of Riverside, Ronald Conner and his wife Carolyn, of West Milton, and Diane Hurley-Long and her husband Glenn, of Riverside; 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Kern, of Danville; and a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Steffen, of Wellsville, NY; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville, where the funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gregory Molter, pastor of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Riverside, officiating.
Interment will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com