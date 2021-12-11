Doris E. Persun, 86, of New Columbia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 25, 1935, in Delaware Twp., Northumberland Co., she was the daughter of the late David C. and Hazel L. (Beck) Willett.
Doris worked for West Company and for Kramms Nursing Home in Watsontown, where she retired. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Milton.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and family person. One of her favorite things were birds and enjoyed watching them.
She is survived by her three daughters: Carla Durbin and her husband John, of Merritt Island, FL, Donna Biddinger and her husband Earl, of New Columbia, and Tammy Dyer and her husband Franklin Jr., of Watsontown; one son: Randy Persun, of Painesville, OH; nine grandchildren: Richard, and Jason Durbin, Nicole Waltman, Janet Durbin, Alec Persun, Nathan Biddinger, Erika Brooke, Andrew Persun, and Caleb Biddinger; and six great-grandchildren: Kahley Parker, Arianna Dyer, Cason Parker, Kyrie Persun, Oliver Persun, and Julian Brooke.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Derl Willett, and an infant sister.
Private memorial services will be planned at a later date.
