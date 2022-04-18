Doris Jean Pottios, 87, of Troy, widow of Raymond P. Pottios, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Upstate Medical Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
Born in Loganton on March 18, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Guy S. and Rosalie (Kelly) Nicholas.
Doris was a graduate of the former Sugar Valley High School, Loganton, and attended Lock Haven University. She graduated from the Clearfield School of Nursing and received a bachelor of science degree in education from Mansfield University.
She was formerly employed as a nurse with the former Robert Packer Hospital, Guardian Healthcare and Carleton Senior Care Home.
Doris was of the Lutheran faith and a former member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Loganton.
She enjoyed walking, coffee with cookies and spending time at the Nicholas cabin, however her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by a brother, John Nicholas.
She is survived by a daughter, Colleen Engler (Gary) of Camillus, NY; two sons, Bruce E. Ryan, Franklindale, Pa., and Edward A. Ryan IV of Sayre, Pa.; two brothers, Eugene Nicholas (Heidi) of Loganton and Donald Nicholas (Doris) of Montoursville; two sisters, Marie (Larry “Red”) Karstetter of Loganton and June (Perry) McCaleb of Loganton; a stepson, Raymond Pottios of Kansas City, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Lavinia Pottios of Plymouth, Minn., five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Wayne P. Urbine Funeral Home, Inc., 95 E. Main St., Loganton, with the Rev. Sue Jamison officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Final Interment will be held in Mount Union Cemetery, Carroll, Pa.
The family will provide flowers.
If desired memorials may be made in Doris’ name to the Loganton Historical Society, P.O. Box 62, Loganton, PA 17747 or to the Loretto Foundation, 700 E. Brighton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205.