Doris J. Wise, 84, of Halifax, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health & Rehab Center, Duncannon.
She was born Sept. 25, 1938, a daughter of the late Virginia and Walter Strohecker.
Doris was employed as a cook for Halifax Elementary School. She attended the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Gratz, and was a member of the Red Hats and several different gardening clubs over the years.
Doris is survived by her husband, Mark Wise; daughter, Shelley Wise; son, Randy Wise; sister, Linda Kochenour; two nieces and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Delroy Strohecker.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, followed by the funeral ceremony at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in the Riverview Memorial Gardens, Halifax.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Gratz.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Doris, visit www.reedfh.com.